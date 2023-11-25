Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NYSE TRT opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

