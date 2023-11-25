Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
NYSE TRT opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.32.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 2.98%.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
