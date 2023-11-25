Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $124,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.51.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

