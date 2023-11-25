Truist Financial Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $74.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,358,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

