Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.56.

LOW opened at $199.07 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

