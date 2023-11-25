Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 1.0 %

TNP stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $615.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,953,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 273,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.