Twin Tree Management LP Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10,624.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 353,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

