Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $275.68 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.