Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 28,863 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,924 shares of company stock valued at $8,267,473 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

