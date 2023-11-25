Twin Tree Management LP Sells 499,088 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,088 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

