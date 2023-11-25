Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

