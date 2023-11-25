UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,890.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44.

On Wednesday, August 30th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $172.81 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

