UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) VP Jason Holt Sells 400 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,125 shares in the company, valued at $958,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
UFP Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $172.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.74.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
