UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) VP Jason Holt Sells 400 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,125 shares in the company, valued at $958,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $172.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.74.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

