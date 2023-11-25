Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.26 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Ultra has a total market cap of $68.26 million and approximately $992,523.57 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00603422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00126892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023855 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,184,378 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,184,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19406574 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $976,649.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

