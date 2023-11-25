United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

