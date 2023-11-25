Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of UNM opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Unum Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after buying an additional 646,428 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

