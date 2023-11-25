USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.94 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002479 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $104.50 million and approximately $191,421.57 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.92279939 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $195,691.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

