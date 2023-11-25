V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,241,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,029 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,553,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,355 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 222,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 433,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

