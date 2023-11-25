V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.