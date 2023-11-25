Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

