Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Insider Julie Marie O’daniel Sells 1,002 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valvoline alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.