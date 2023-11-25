Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. 817,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,625. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

