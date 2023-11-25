Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.01. 435,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,303. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

