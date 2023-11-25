Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. 612,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,934. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

