Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 14.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $142.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,447. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.