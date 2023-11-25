Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CEO Benyamin Buller Sells 69,816 Shares

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) CEO Benyamin Buller sold 69,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $78,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,192,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Velo3D stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.79. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

