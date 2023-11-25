Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Verastem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSTM

Verastem Stock Up 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Shares of VSTM opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verastem by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $9,487,000,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.