VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of VeriSign worth $518,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.23 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.