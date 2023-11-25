Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,531 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Vipshop worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. 2,490,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,067. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.