Vision Capital Corp Acquires New Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. M/I Homes makes up about 0.1% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 481,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.58. 86,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.07. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $105.96.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

