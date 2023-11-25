Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of VST stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $3,718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vistra by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $50,438,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

