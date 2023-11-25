Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $248.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.