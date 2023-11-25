West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 672 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $104.21. 498,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,711. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

