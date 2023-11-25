West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,291. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.