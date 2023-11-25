West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,291. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

