West Financial Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $105.38. 1,709,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,003. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

