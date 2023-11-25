West Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.36. The company has a market cap of $334.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

