West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.13. 103,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,838. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.32. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

