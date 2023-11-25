West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

