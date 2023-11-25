West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $193.33. 318,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,260. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

