West Financial Advisors LLC Takes $8.53 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 2.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DUHP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 165,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,987. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.