Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $9.32.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Larson acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $301,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

