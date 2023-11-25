White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 21,506 shares valued at $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

