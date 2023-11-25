White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,035 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

