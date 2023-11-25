WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,624.36 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $29,624.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00189904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

