WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $48.20 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 188% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $48.20 million and $38,005.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00188621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars.

