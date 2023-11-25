WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $222.56 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.56 million and approximately $2.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003058 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015491 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004877 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
