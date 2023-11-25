XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 262 ($3.28) target price on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 5.8 %

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 238 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 133.50 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($2.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.79. The company has a market cap of £493.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.