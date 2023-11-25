Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,803,922 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.10% of Yandex worth $56,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

