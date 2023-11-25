Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $61,186.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,871,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $61,186.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,871,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $70,188.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,214 shares of company stock valued at $216,137. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 369.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,403 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 290.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 351,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 88.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 317,041 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZVIA opened at $2.18 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

