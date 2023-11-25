Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.68.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZG opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

