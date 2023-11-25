Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $640,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

